Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUS opened at C$45.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$31.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

