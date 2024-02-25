ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $6.59 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 2,053,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 800,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 594,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.