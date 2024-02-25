TransMedics Group (TMDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,640. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.