Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile



Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

