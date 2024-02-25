A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 201.80%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

