Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 3.3 %

KSPI stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

