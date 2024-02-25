Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$13.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.61.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

