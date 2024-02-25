Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$9.00

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
