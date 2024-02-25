Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$35.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

MFC stock opened at C$32.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company has a market cap of C$59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$33.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

