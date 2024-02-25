Royal Bank of Canada Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$28.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRU.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.93.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
