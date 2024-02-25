HC Wainwright Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$12.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
