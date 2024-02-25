HC Wainwright Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$12.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VGCX

Victoria Gold Stock Up 6.8 %

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold stock opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.72.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.