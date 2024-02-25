Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 7,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $232,573.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 7,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $232,573.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,981 shares of company stock worth $39,304,272 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

