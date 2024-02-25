Barclays Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $90.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Camtek has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

