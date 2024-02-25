BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

