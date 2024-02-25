Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAKE. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

