Head-To-Head Comparison: Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) versus First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nicolet Bankshares and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $88.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 14.69% 9.88% 1.15% First Commonwealth Financial 25.07% 13.78% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $277.49 million 4.20 $61.52 million $4.06 19.43 First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.15 $157.06 million $1.54 8.58

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Nicolet Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

