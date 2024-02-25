ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $340.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $314.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.22.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $340.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

