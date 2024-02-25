Robert W. Baird Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $300.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.82.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Shares of AXON opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.03. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $274.78.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 672.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.