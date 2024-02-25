Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ APLT opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $443.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.