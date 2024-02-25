Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Financial Survey

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $733.89 million 0.33 -$2.15 million ($0.62) -5.08 Alight $3.41 billion 1.47 -$62.00 million ($0.55) -16.44

Priority Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alight 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Priority Technology and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Priority Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 130.16%. Alight has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Alight.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.34% N/A -0.17% Alight -7.80% 5.04% 2.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats Priority Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The Hosted Business segment provides hosting and management of human capital management software, as well as offers HR and payroll services. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

