Workday (WDAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $305.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.09. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $309.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,054,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,251,000 after acquiring an additional 443,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

