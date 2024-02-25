Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$12.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$12.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, with a total value of C$95,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00. Insiders purchased a total of 28,123 shares of company stock valued at $250,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

