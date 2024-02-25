Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.46.

ACGL opened at $87.29 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

