Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $226.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

