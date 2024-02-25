Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,796.50 ($22.62) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,675.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,509.13. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 3,875.97%.

Insider Activity at Antofagasta

In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

