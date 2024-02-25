Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232 ($2.92).

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 163.74 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.44, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.15. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.