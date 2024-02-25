Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 156.40 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £615.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.65. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 160.83 ($2.03).
About C&C Group
