Royal Bank of Canada Trims Drax Group (LON:DRX) Target Price to GBX 1,100

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 760 ($9.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
