Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.39. The consensus estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

IIPR stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.