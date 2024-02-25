Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.96.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

