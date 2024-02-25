KeyCorp Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $380.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PANW. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

