TD Securities Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

AEM opened at C$67.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,504 shares of company stock worth $6,219,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

