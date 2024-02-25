Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

DHC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

