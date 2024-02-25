Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.