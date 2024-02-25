Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

OESX stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

