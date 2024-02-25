StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

