Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,561,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

