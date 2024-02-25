PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.31.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.