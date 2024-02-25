MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,732,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

