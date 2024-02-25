MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.
Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MDU Resources Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.