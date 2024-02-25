Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRTFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

