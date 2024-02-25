Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

