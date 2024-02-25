Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Up 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

