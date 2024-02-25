StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

