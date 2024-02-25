Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

HES stock opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

