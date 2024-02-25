Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $106.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

