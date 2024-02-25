Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

