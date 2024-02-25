Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $45.80 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

