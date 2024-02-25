Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Zacks Research

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,236,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 153,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

