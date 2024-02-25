Northland Capmk Weighs in on Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.18. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

