Northland Capmk Weighs in on Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Medallion Financial Trading Up 4.5 %
Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.18. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
