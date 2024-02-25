Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Indivior in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Indivior Stock Down 0.1 %

INDV stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,063.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 403.64%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

