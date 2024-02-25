Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $74.93 on Friday. Itron has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $290,551. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after acquiring an additional 83,657 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

